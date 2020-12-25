Northland mayors sum up 2020 and look forward

Northland's elected leaders, Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai, Northland Regional Council chairwoman Penny Smart, Far North Mayor John Carter and Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith, speak about a challenging 2020.

TW171220NADMAI_0018

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai at Whangārei's Town Basin.

A_TW09102020NADADERN114.JPG

Far North Mayor John Carter QSO

A_JS030219NADFUND145

Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith

A_SUP311019NAGsmart

Penny Smart, the Northland Regional Council chairwoman, at the council chambers in Whangārei.

By Susan Botting

Celebrate, we've made it – that's the message to 180,000 Northlanders from council leaders as the region heads into summer and the end of a never-before-seen year with a difference.

A perfect storm of drought, followed closely by Covid-19 that forever changed the region's operating landscape and then a major winter storm thrown in for good measure challenged Northlanders in ways they had never had to contend with before, the region's elected council leaders say.

Northlanders more than rose to the 2020 challenge.

"As we learned more about the nature of our common foe, collaboration, patience and care for our fellow Northlanders saw us perform well as a region," Penny Smart, the Northland Regional Council chairwoman, said of Covid-19.

LDR_STRAP

The Northern Advocate's Local Democracy Reporter canvassed key aspects of 2020 with Smart and the region's mayors, Far North's John Carter, Kaipara's Dr Jason Smith and Whangārei's Sheryl Mai. These are brought to you today in a 2020 year-that-was wrap.

The year's biggest challenges and highlights, rates, the environment, climate change, Māori participation and gender equity are among the topics addressed by each leader - and where their best local fish and chip shop is.

Far North Mayor John Carter QSO

John Carter QSO, Far North Mayor

1. What have been the biggest challenges this year and why?

Having a drought, Covid-19 and then flooding plus the PGF fund to "administer" was challenging and not knowing what tomorrow may bring.

2. What's been the biggest highlight of the year and why?

The way in which our community, iwi, business sector, Federated Farmers, the farmers' support group plus local and central government agencies all worked together during the drought and Covid-19 was a tribute to all involved and helped our community get through this year's challenges.

3. Drought - how well is your council set up to deal with another drought of the nature experienced last summer and why?

Lots of work has been done in this area as a consequence of last summer's drought to prepare for similar conditions in the future. We learnt a lot from the last experience and that knowledge is already being applied to processes and planning.

4. Three waters - what future three waters management model are you most in favour of and why?

Local control of our own assets is essential. It is not possible for someone from Auckland or Wellington to understand the local issues! There does however need to be a very full discussion on "infrastructure" funding, something that Parliament has overlooked for the last 40 years!

5. Roading - sum up how your district's faring on this for its local roads and onward into the future.

Slow progress is being made and a roading matrix system we have introduced will help us make progress that is fair and transparent. However, funding is essential.

6. Outline how your council's dealing with gender equity in your workforce/councillor elected representatives:

Our chief executive has this as part of his ongoing rebuild of our operational structure.

7. How well is your council dealing with Māori equity in its operation?

We have a team that continues to work on this aspect. We are also continuing to develop communications with iwi and hapu.

8. Covid-19 - what change(s) has your council made to better deal with events such as this going forward?

We are all learning from the Covid-19 experience. We are trialling and developing a digital-first, remote working approach. Many of our staff who can are still working from home for at least part of the week. Staff have been fully involved in this project and the majority support it. If we are faced with a similar event, we are well placed to continue delivering services without interruption.

9. Rates - where are your council's rates heading over the next 10 years and why?

We are setting a responsible rating level going forward and will be consulting on rating options early next year.

10. What's your council doing to address climate change impacts?

We will take our lead from Government and local government, but we are also developing long-range policies for climate change in our Far North 2100 strategy. This dovetails with a review of the District Plan. We will be consulting on both early next year. One of our councillors has the climate-change portfolio.

11. What do you most enjoy about being Mayor?

Working with and for the people and also alongside my Mayoral/Chair colleagues.

12. What is your end-of-year message to your community?

Thanks for all the support and continued dialogue. We appreciate all the helpful suggestions that are made.

13. Where's the best fish and chip shop in your district?

They are all wonderful.

14. Anything else you want to add?

There are exciting new opportunities facing the district with unprecedented funding from central government in combination with a population growth surge.

Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith

Dr Jason Smith, Kaipara Mayor

1. What have been the biggest challenges this year and why?

The drought in the summer was very hard on Kaipara people, most of whom are on tank water. This was then rapidly followed by Covid-19 lockdown. Though Kaipara's economy with all its essential workers continued to perform, the world seemed to change forever. Keeping momentum through uncertain times has been a big challenge.

2. What's been the biggest highlight of the year and why?

The use of video calling via Zoom. The tyranny of distance has been broken down, people have found new ways to communicate and keep communities together. The biggest highlight around the council table was when elected members voted unanimously to put in a submission opposing the proposed Dome Valley dump. I have never been prouder of them and our courageous council prepared to make a stand when it counts.

3. Drought - how well is your council set up to deal with another drought of the nature experienced last summer and why?

We are getting better set up for the future. We'll be going to the community in our LTP 2021-31 with ideas for water, including tapping into the proposed Tai Tokerau water trust dams on the west coast for Dargaville and Baylys Beach.

4. Three waters - what future three waters management model are you most in favour of and why?

Northland-only model where good local governance is working for Northland people. Schemes run by people a long way from Northland tend to not perform well here.

5. Roading - Sum up how your district's faring on this for its local roads and onward into the future.

Roading is an ongoing top priority. KDC has the significant $20m-plus of PGF money that will be spent on Kaipara roads in 2021-22. That's roading improvement on a scale we've never seen before.

6. Outline how your council's dealing with gender equity in your workforce/councillor elected representatives:

KDC has a female chief executive. There are four female and four male councillors, plus myself as Mayor. How much more balanced could this be?

7. How well is your council dealing with Māori equity in its operation?

KDC has an MOU with Te Uri o Hau and in 2020 signed a mana-enhancing agreement with Te Roroa. These are Kaipara District's two largest iwi/hapu groups. From Te Kuihi we have the chair of the Taharoa Domain Committee (Kai Iwi Lakes). There are too many engagements and connections to name them all. KDC asked these iwi groups if they wanted to see a Māori ward created for Kaipara District Council. They held hui and then made a joint presentation to council that they would like a Kaipara Māori ward to be considered for the next election. Council then made its clear decision to go with that direction, with no elected members voting against.

8. Covid-19 - what change(s) has your council made to better deal with events such as this going forward?

We quickly set up the Kaipara Mayor's taskforce for economic support and recovery. Many council staff are able to work from home and the entire council file storage system is in the Cloud so anyone can work from anywhere. We've been nimble and efficient with creating mobile work teams to better serve the people of Kaipara.

9. Rates - where are your council's rates heading over the next 10 years and why?

We're working to catch up with infrastructure renewals, have an improving understanding of the status of underground pipe networks by being able to use cameras that go into underground pipes and check for cracks or leaks. There's a complex system of targeted and general rates in Kaipara. Some will go up and some will go down.

10. What's your council doing to address climate change impacts?

We have a dedicated climate-change policy adviser and will be doing lots of engagement on this in 2021.

11. What do you most enjoy about being Mayor?

Working with the people and getting Kaipara to shine.

12. What is your end-of-year message to your community?

Stay safe on our roads, drink more water and this summer visit at least one place in Kaipara you've never been to before.

13. Where's the best fish and chip shop in your district?

Sharky's at Baylys Beach in the west and Mangawhai Tavern in the east.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai at Whangārei's Town Basin.

Sheryl Mai, Whangārei Mayor

1. What have been the biggest challenges this year and why?

Drought, then lockdown, then a massive flood! These challenges affected all of us in different ways. Our response to each required innovative and collaborative thinking. "You're on mute!" has joined our lexicon.

2. What's been the biggest highlight of the year and why?

Seeing our community respond with compassion and caring through lockdown. And seeing just how clean our district can be without roadside litter!

3. Drought - how well is your council set up to deal with another drought of the nature experienced last summer and why?

Dams were sitting at 96 per cent and 94 per cent at the time of writing, our rivers and streams have been recharged with recent rains and the forecast is for a La Nina summer – warm and wet. So I hope we won't experience a repeat of last summer's drought. Our community is continuing to be conservative with water which is great. We need ongoing education to encourage ideas to use less water as our population grows and climate change impacts on our district.

4. Three waters - what future three waters management model are you most in favour of and why?

Whangārei is well placed to continue with status quo. We will always look out for the best outcome for Whangārei residents and ratepayers.

5. Roading - Sum up how your district's faring on this for its local roads and onward into the future.

Potholes, dust, four lanes, buses, parking – maybe the most commonly used words in local government? Transportation is the largest capital and operating investment for our council and demands for improved service are constant. We have budgeted more and are spending at higher levels, especially on seal extensions and maintenance.

6. Outline how your council's dealing with gender equity in your workforce/councillor elected representatives:

We will always employ the best person for any role and it's up to the electorate to determine the outcome of the council makeup.

7. How well is your council dealing with Māori equity in its operation?

We now have a standing committee – Te Karearea – which has eight hapu members and eight councillors. The council recently voted to introduce Māori wards at the 2022 and 2025 elections. Personally, I would like to see more Māori stand for council – Māori wards are a good first step towards that.

8. Covid-19 - what change(s) has your council made to better deal with events such as this going forward?

Our business continuity planning included strengthened pandemic responses and it was great to see that preparation was effective. Our ability to transition to working from home was impressive and allowed for seamless provision of services to our community.

9. Rates - where are your council's rates heading over the next 10 years and why?

Up. This is the reality of a growing district, cost increases and higher expectations - more people require more assets which cost more to develop, maintain and replace.

10. What's your council doing to address climate change impacts?

We have declared a climate emergency, adopted a climate action plan, and a sustainability strategy. Our District Plan has minimum floor level requirements and we are identifying vulnerable infrastructure. We are also supporting the development of a regional climate-change adaptation strategy.

11. What do you most enjoy about being Mayor?

He tangata, he tangata, he tangata. It's all about the people we serve, seeing the amazing things our people do in their work and play, having input in the direction of council and seeing plans come to fruition.

12. What is your end-of-year message to your community?

Celebrate – we made it!

13. Where's the best fish and chip shop in your district?

That's like asking who your favourite child is! There are too many good ones to single out one.

Penny Smart, Northland Regional Council chairwoman at the council chambers in Whangārei.

Penny Smart, Northland Regional Council Chairwoman

1. What have been the biggest challenges this year and why?

Drought, Covid-19 and a raft of impending legislative changes.

Drought affects every part of our communities and puts huge financial and social pressure on those without the means to be more sustainable. Fortunately, forecasters are indicating we're in for a more normal summer this time round. The collaboration between all local authorities, tangata whenua and agencies was tremendous during the drought, as was the response from the thousands of Northlanders impacted.

Covid 19: the biggest problem initially was the many unknowns about this virus which caused a great deal of personal and collective uncertainty that needed to be carefully negotiated. Collaboration, patience and care for our fellow Northlanders saw us perform well as a region as we learned more about the nature of our common foe.

Legislative changes: the volume of new legislative requirements and/or improvements that have been introduced and will be taking effect over the next two to five years will put more pressure on our communities and council staff. However on the whole, the changes should produce better outcomes for our environment, economic, social and cultural wellbeing.

2. What's been the biggest highlight of the year and why?

Fantastic community involvement and some significant external funding received from the jobs for nature, infrastructure investment fund and the Provincial Growth Fund.

More and more community groups and members are on board with our council's critical environmental work. Some great examples of this mahi were showcased by our second successful environmental awards.

On the external funding front, I'd specifically like to mention the Kaipara moana remediation project which is a co-governance partnership between councils and Kaipara uri. This exciting project will see mātauranga Māori and western science work in unison to remediate and protect the entire Kaipara moana catchment. I'm also thrilled the council has recently signed our first two Manawhakahono a Rohe iwi/hapu participation agreements.

Secondly the funding received for the Whangārei to Auckland rail and road improvements. These will hopefully pave the way for our long-awaited four-lane highway and boosted Northport use.

3. Drought - how well is your council set up to deal with another drought of the nature experienced last summer and why?

The great collaborative work during the last drought has continued. Experts and latest forecasts are indicating we're in for a much more normal summer this time round. The various players are working individually and collectively to ensure lessons learned from the last drought are factored into their work to ensure more robust and reliable supply systems going forward. Work's also under way by a number of parties to address a wider lack of water storage capacity in the region.

4. Three waters - what future three waters management model are you most in favour of and why?

This is a complex issue and we are still to hear what the proposed model is so I'm reserving my opinion for now.

5. How would you describe the region's current environmental health scorecard?

Caring for, maintaining and improving our environment never stops and, of course, there's always more that could be done. However, overall, we're doing exceptionally well in my view. There's far too much happening to list it all here. The NRC website www.nrc.govt.nz is full of useful and interesting information on the huge amount of environmental mahi going on in Te Taitokerau.

6. Outline how your council's dealing with gender equity in your workforce/councillor elected representatives:

At a governance level our communities decide the councillor gender equity situation every three years when we have local body elections. At a staff level council is committed and constantly striving to ensure we provide opportunities to better represent the diverse makeup of our region, including addressing gender equity issues.

7. How well is your council dealing with Māori equity in its operation?

Developing meaningful and inclusive relationships with tangata whenua is one of the key areas of focus for this council. At a governance level we have recently made provision for Māori wards which we are very hopeful will be introduced for the 2022 local body elections. We also continue to work closely with the Te Tai Tokerau Māori and Council (TTMAC) working party. This standing committee's membership currently has 25 hapu/iwi representatives and four regional councillors.

8. Covid-19 - what change(s) has your council made to better deal with events such as this going forward?

The regional council has been forced to significantly rethink and adapt many of its working practices in the wake of Covid-19. We've made significant changes that have resulted in a more flexible workforce including the use of remote technology and flexible working conditions. Councillors are now also using remote technology on a weekly basis for council workshops and working party meetings.

9. Rates - where are your council's rates heading over the next 10 years and why?

It's not my place as current chair to personally predetermine what rates might be in the future. We will be consulting with communities early next year on our recent Long Term Plan review which will set the scene for our new 10-year plan which will include what projects the council will undertake over the next decade and how these will be paid for.

10. What's your council doing to address climate change impacts?

NRC has a climate change working party It has instigated and inter council staff climate change committee and an inter council councillor committee. A great deal of time and effort is being expended at various levels (both governance and staff) to ensure climate change is factored into our planning and that Northland is well positioned to be as resilient as possible in the face of future climate change issues.

11. What do you most enjoy about being chairwoman?

Being able to lead such as awesome group of councillors and work with such highly skilled and dedicated staff.

12. What is your end-of-year message to your community?

A huge thank you for all the trust and support for our council and the exceptional amounts of mahi our members and member groups do in the environment.

Meri Kirihimete and a safe and happy New Year.

13. Where's the best fish and chip shop in your district?

Dargaville RSA.

14. Anything else you want to add?

I'm sure I speak for all councillors and staff in saying we're all looking forward to serving the Northland community again next year – but we certainly wouldn't mind if 2021 was just a little less eventful!