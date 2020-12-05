Bumper crowd on overcast day at Whangārei A&P show

Troy Johnson, 3, is all smiles after climbing atop his favourite tractor.

Overcast conditions brought a bumper crowd, and the return of two eagerly awaited events at this year's Whangārei A&P Show added to the excitement.

Organisers estimate a 20 per cent increase in crowd numbers at yesterday's show at the Barge Showgrounds in Maunu compared with the previous event, and the weather played a huge part.

Holly Hodgson, 10 and Olivia Alcock, 11, compete in the beginners Highland dance catagory.

Although the gate tally is still being collated, chief executive of the Whangārei A&P Show Chris Mason said young and old enjoyed the day with a number of events on show.

Shearing returned after a 30-year hiatus and wood chopping was back after missing out in the past four years.

The sheep competition also drew crowds, with 125 animals on show compared with about 100 last year.

"Adults, kids, everyone like watching the shearing and the event has been making a resurgence in Northland and we were the first on the circuit. We made a stage for the shearing this year," Mason said.

The stage was opened by Sir David Fagan of Te Kuiti who won the New Zealand Golden Shears contest a record 16 times.

His son Jack won the open championship at yesterday's A&P show.

Lisa Lu of the Circus Kumarani wows the crowd.

A South Island shearing gang of Pagan and Tamihana Karauria that arrived in Northland on a mammoth contract run "chasing sheep" stayed on to compete.

They are based in Alexandra, Central Otago and their contract ran for about eight sheds, starting in Cape Reinga and working down to Whangārei and Kaipara.

Cat Carr and her mount Blue compete in the Mounted Games.

Heading to Northland was originally part of Morrell Shearing's "big tactical plan" to keep the world-class shearers and wool handlers in New Zealand with consistent work.

Mason said cloud on Saturday meant the day wasn't too hot and apart from traffic build up on State Highway 14 making it difficult for people getting into the venue, everything ran smoothly.

Zara Coy, 6, enjoying time with Rusty the Romney.

"It didn't deter people from coming. Happy crowd, no real issues. There were so many competitions that were cancelled this year due to Covid so it was nice to have been able to hold an event people can come to," she said.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte was there to catch the action.

It's all hands on the pump for wood choppers Matty Barndis, left, and Matt Isaacs as they compete in the bore cut event.