Northland news in brief: Shearing back at A&P show after 30 years; and kapa haka comp

Sheep shearing will be back at the Whangārei A&P Show, above, next month after an almost 30-year absence.

The Whangārei A&P Society is gearing up for the 140th annual A&P Show on December 5. While there have been some minor changes due to Covid-19, the show will be buzzing with livestock, fantastic food, trade exhibits and family fun. It is where urban and rural come together in a spectacular mix of colour, surprises, thrills and competition – a huge celebration of a key milestone. The society encourages Northlanders to celebrate this historic event by getting involved on the day and coming along to the show at Barge Park – support local businesses and this long-standing annual event. Whangārei A&P Society CEO Chris Mason is eager to welcome show-goers. "We're lucky to be able to hold the show this year – many others around the country have had to cancel. The 140th show sees some new attractions and the return of some old ones, including shearing back at the show after around 30 years' absence, and after a short break, wood chopping will also be back this year.'' For more information go to whangareishow.co.nz/

Towai artisans' market

A new market is starting in Towai, south of Kawakawa, this Sunday in a bid to raise the profile of local artisans and boost the area's post-Covid economy. The Towai Makers' Market will be held every second Sunday of the month from 2-6pm at Towai Hall, 32 Towai Rd. Local crafts, food and drink will be available. This Sunday's stallholders will include a coffin maker who also produces wooden bowls made from timber off-cuts and a baker specialising in sweet treats and options created for people with food allergies.

Xmas tree contest

Businesses in Kerikeri and Waipapa are invited to take part in a recycled pallet Christmas tree competition. All they need to do is dress up the front of their shop, salon or workshop with one of the $25 recycled trees made by The Men's Shed. Winners will be decided by patrons and customer votes for the People's Choice Award. The competition is run by Our Kerikeri, the Waipapa Business Association and the Kerikeri Business Association. To register go to https://www.kerikeriourtown.co.nz/xmas-trees

Power cuts for Kaitaia

Top Energy is advising households in Kaitaia and surrounding areas of power cuts tomorrow during maintenance of powerlines. People living in affected areas are being asked to preserve water, turn off unnecessary equipment, and to contact their medical adviser if they are reliant on electricity for medical support equipment. They should fill up their gas cylinder for the barbecue and petrol tank. Check the areas affected on www.topenergy.co.nz or call Top Energy on 0800 TOP ENERGY (0800 867 363) for further information.

Kids compete in kapa haka

The sound of sweet waiata, powerful haka, and beautiful reo will be heard in Whangārei today as primary and intermediate schools compete at the regional kapa haka competition. Thirteen roopu (groups) from around Te Tai Tokerau will perform at the Maranga Mai E Te Iwi Mana Kuratahi Regional Kapa Haka Competition at McKay Stadium in Kensington. Doors will open at 7am with the first group performing at 8am. The prizegiving for the primary school section will be at 12.30pm and the intermediate school prizegiving - where the schools heading to nationals will be announced - is at 7.30pm. Visit facebook.com/WaitangiCulturalCommittee to see the full schedule.

Record collectors' fair

Northland vinyl lovers can search for classics or pick up something new at the Whangārei Record Collectors Fair today. The fair is on at, 116 Bank St, from 10am to 4pm.