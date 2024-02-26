A logging truck crashed and is completely blocking the Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd detour route on day one of the Brynderwyns closure.

Less than 24 hours after the Brynderwyns were closed, a logging-truck crash has blocked one of the main detour routes to and from Northland.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to delay their journeys and use an alternative route following the crash on Paparoa-Oakleigh Road today.

Police were notified of the incident just after 12.30pm when the logging truck rolled on the detour route south of Waiotira Rd in the Mangapai area.

No-one is believed to be injured, a police spokesperson said.

The crash is causing “major delays for motorists”.

“The road will be closed while the scene is cleared and diversions are currently in place,” a police spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to use State Highway 12 through Dargaville and light vehicles can also use the Waipū Cove route.”

The 10-week closure of SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills began at midnight on Sunday so work can be carried out to repair last year’s storm damage.

Trucks and truck and trailer units up to 50 tonnes are allowed on Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, which is also a suggested route for light vehicles.

High-productivity motor vehicles (HPMV) must use SH12 and SH14 through Dargaville, which is also the suggested detour route for all heavy vehicles.

Truck and trailer units have been banned from the Waipū and Mangawhai detour, which is reserved for light vehicles only.

Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd resident Russell Miller said the last time the Brynderwyns were closed for several weeks, following Cyclone Gabrielle, it was “an absolute nightmare”.

Large trucks ignored advice to use SH12 and 14 through Dargaville and fully laden logging trucks, milk tankers, and stock trucks frequently used the route to get to and from Whangārei.

This time, the noise was already “incredible”, Miller said.

“It started at 4 this morning.

“They’re ignoring the engine braking signs down into the village as well.

“It’s early days yet but it’s frustrating. There’s massive heavy-duty vehicles on that road even though they were told to go the other way.”

National Road Carriers transport specialist Paula Rogers said the truck was “definitely” under 50 tonnes.

The police’s Commercial Vehicle Investigation team was at the site, she said.

Rogers said she was disappointed a crash had happened so early in the process but “we’ll wait and see what the reason is behind it”.

“I drove that detour route about three times and was really impressed with the amount of work done on that road.

“There’s no reason for there to be incidents, we don’t know the cause of this.”

Rogers said the fright sector had been working hard with NZTA to prepare for the closure and truckies were familiar with the detour routes and regulations.

She was confident drivers were sticking to the rules.

“We’ve had that time to communicate this time, it’s not just an overnight closure.

“There’s been ample time to get that message out, of who’s allowed [on which detour routes].”

Rogers said all motorists need to be aware there will be more traffic on the roads.

“You’re going to see an increase of trucks on that road; for Northland to remain open we need trucks to get the freight up there.

“Road users need to drive to the conditions, be aware if they’re driving on the western side [Paparoa-Oakleigh] be aware there’s likely to be an increase in heavy traffic and give them room.

“We need that road fixed otherwise we’ll get into winter and who knows what will happen. If don’t get the Brynderwyns sorted now, we could be in for a longer closure throughout the winter.”

Police said they would advise motorists once the road is reopened.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.