“While it could potentially continue as a lion park under new ownership, such a future would require not only the purchase of the land but significant capital investment,” Vallance said.
As for her next step, given she has called the park home for years, Vallance respectfully declined to comment on future plans, stating they were private.
“We thank the community and media for their support over the years,” she said.
The park had once been home to 33 endangered cats that had included lions, white tigers, leopards and cheetahs.
That was in the early 2000s when it was still under its original name Zion Wildlife Gardens, and when controversial founder Craig Busch, dubbed “The Lion Man”, and his mother Patricia Busch were at the helm.
The big cats moved to Gray Rd property in 2003 from Puketotara in Kerikeri. Craig and Patricia had planned to oversee an exotic display of animals including wild cats, deer, zebra, and horses.
The addition to the Whangārei suburb met some mixed reactions at the time, with people concerned about the impact on traffic, safety and noise.
A Te Kamo resident told council in a submission they could hear the lions’ roars from 8km away. Others said they liked the sound.
Towards the middle of 2004, the sanctuary’s household fame began when cameras filmed at the park for nine weeks for the TV2 series Lion Man. The show followed Craig as he tried to join a worldwide breeding and conservation programme for endangered big cats.
The good times began to unravel in 2006 when the park faced financial difficulties in 2006. Busch accepted a bailout from his mother, who became the sole director.