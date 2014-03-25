The man subjected to a roadside bleach attack has been fired from his job at Northland Regional Council after going public about a bungled ACC report.
Mike Nager, of Kerikeri, was driving to Whangarei on June 10 last year when he pulled over for a car flashing its lights behind him. An unknown attacker threw bleach in his eyes, slashed his face with a knife, then felled him with a punch to the chest.
Mr Nager had been on his way to court to give evidence against two men in an environmental court case.
He initially returned to work but has been on sick leave since October and is currently on ACC. He had been planning a return to his role as an environmental monitoring officer, but said his chances had been scuppered after ACC sent the council a Stay at Work report which was inaccurate and contained confidential medical information.
ACC rewrote the report and apologised but the council refused to destroy all copies of the original.