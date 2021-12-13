Big cat park finally opens to the public

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary has opened its doors to the public after a seven-year hiatus. Photo / Tania Whyte

Big cats at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary finally get to see the public after a seven-year hiatus although bookings are still limited.

The park opened to the public on Tuesday after the park management invited locals and those who helped with getting the facilities ready for re-opening for a tiki tour since Thursday last week.

Cat keeper and facility operator Janette Vallance said years of work and preparation have gone into the park's opening with new enlarged enclosures, the addition of dens, improved keeper safety and enhanced pathways and facilities.

She said the sanctuary was a safe haven for big, serious cats.

"We're super excited to invite the public at last to visit and see the loves of our lives, the big lions, tigers, leopard and cheetah at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary.

"They're fascinating to watch – just like huge versions of your pet cat. They love to bat toys, play, and they can be pretty vocal talking to one another across the grounds. The air quite literally rumbles with their incredible conversations."

Vallance said a limited number of bookings were available at this stage so the effect of new faces and voices on the cats could be monitored.

"They haven't seen the public since 2014 so this is big for them and they need to get used to seeing visitors again".

Entry is by pre-booked tickets via book.bigcats.co.nz.

The sanctuary houses nine African lions, six Barbary lions (extinct in the wild), two tigers, a cheetah (oldest in the country) and New Zealand's only leopard.

After a prolonged closure, MPI last month granted park operators all licences to operate as a containment facility which means it can open the premises to the public.

Since 2013, the park has been unable to open to the public as it had frequently been asked to upgrade facilities, build significant new containment facilities, provide all that is required for animal welfare and maintain staffing at a level that can sustain public access.

Thabo the cheetah is among big cat attractions at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo / Tania Whyte

Big Cats Ltd operates the park and money for operational expenses and asset investment comes from Bolton Equities.

There are three ticket options. Bronze entry which includes all day park access at $37 for adults and $21 a child 14 years and over but does not included guided park tour.

Silver entry at $49 per adult and $32 for a child includes guided park tour while gold pass also includes handfeeding the big cats. Entry is $86 adult, $331 for a family pass, and $770 group pass that covers 10 people.

Guided tours are at 11am, 1pm, and 2pm. Children cannot enter the park without a paying adult. Those buying tickets and visiting the park will need to be double vaccinated.

Bolton Equities has spent close to $10 million on the park over the last four years.

MPI first ordered the park closed to the public between July 1 and July 31, 2014, while the animal enclosures were upgraded to meet new standards.

The closure was extended until August 31 that year, but the upgrade has not been finished.