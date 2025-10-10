Advertisement
Premium
Beach town on Auckland doorstep to get New Zealand-leading eco development

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

The Mangawhai Hills development will eventually have up to 750 houses on the 185ha site, and promises to be net-zero for carbon, electricity, drinking water, stormwater and sewage.

The Mangawhai Hills development just north of Auckland is promising to be unique in New Zealand for its environmental sustainability and design. With the first 57 sections about to hit the market, journalist Denise Piper had an exclusive interview with developer Patrick Fontein to find out his vision for the

