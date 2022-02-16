Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Twin Coast Cycleway extended, organ recital back on and excavation underway

5 minutes to read
A tunnel on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail. The trail is being extended to go from Russell to Ōkiato.

A tunnel on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail. The trail is being extended to go from Russell to Ōkiato.

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Cycle trail to Russell planned

Far North District Council has announced that the Twin Coast Cycle Trail will be extended to link with Russell.

The Bay of Islands Walkways Trust (BOIWT) has proposed a new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.