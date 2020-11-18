Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Bay News: Arataki graduation, Kerikeri Domain projects, R Tucker Thompson faces challenges

9 minutes to read

Graduates from the first Arataki Leadership Course held at Bay of Islands College parade in front of school and whānau.

Northern Advocate
BAY NEWS BITES

In early November, 40 Bay of Islands College students graduated from the newly-formed Arataki Leadership Course.

Arataki – meaning to guide or to lead – is based along military lines although it's not a course

