Stop the sword fights: Mahitahi Hauora board chairman Geoff Milner message to primary healthcare

Mahitahi Hauora board chairman Geoff Milner implored all primary healthcare parties to work together ahead of the implementation of the most recent national health review. Photo / File

Put down your swords, there's a bigger fight coming.

That was the message from Mahitahi Hauora board chairman Geoff Milner at the primary healthcare entity's annual meeting on Friday evening.

Mahitahi Hauora, which manages all

