Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: 64m superyacht Adix visits Bay of Islands - schooner has quite a history

10 minutes to read

Superyacht Adix is owned by Spanish billionaire Jamie Botin. Photo / DykstraNaval Architects

Northern Advocate
BAY NEWS BITES

SUP09122020NADAdixWiseman Superyacht Adix resting off Russell in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Lorraine Wiseman SUP09122020NADSM Adix was at one time owned by Australian industrialist Alan Bond who famously bankrolled his country's successful challenge for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.