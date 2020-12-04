Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Tonnes of Kerikeri citrus key to Sovrano Limoncello liqueur business

7 minutes to read

Brie, Marzia, Andrea and Paolo have educated New Zealanders on the value of limoncello. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenny Ling
By:

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Made in Kerikeri, Sovrano Limoncello is a household name in Northland and around the world. Reporter Jenny Ling finds out what's behind the thriving family business.

It's a small family business with a large global

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.