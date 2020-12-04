Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Celebrity cat: Move over Mittens, Archie is NZ's new feline star

4 minutes to read

Archie the Cat in one of his favourite spots, outside Rawene's Boatshed Cafe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Step aside Mittens. You're not the only famous feline in the country.

Mittens the Cat has gained international attention for wandering the streets and workplaces of central Wellington, taking naps in odd places and posing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.