Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Avoiding injuries takes only a few moments, Northland safety trainer says

4 minutes to read
Mike Lindsay of Training 4 Safety, Whangarei. Photo / Supplied

Mike Lindsay of Training 4 Safety, Whangarei. Photo / Supplied

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)
By Donna Russell

Taking a few moments to assess a risk can save months of heartache, according to Training 4 Safety managing director Mike Lindsay.

The training company, based in Whangārei, runs a wide range of safety courses

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.