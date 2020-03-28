

Northland now has six positive Covid-19 cases with two in Whangārei hospital.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Northland's fourth case is a man in his 60s, who departed from Los Angeles on flight NZ1 on March 23 and arrived in Auckland on March 24.

The fifth case is a woman in her 20s who flew from Dubai aboard flight EK448 on March 19.

Advertisement

Northland's sixth case is also a woman in her 20s who flew from Dubai aboard flight EK448 and arrived in New Zealand on March 24.

Northland's third case was currently in hospital as of Thursday. It was not confirmed which other person was in hospital.

Northland District Health Board medical officer of health Dr José Ortega said one person was in hospital and was due for discharge on Monday.

Announced by Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black this afternoon, there are 83 new cases including 78 confirmed and five probable cases as at 9am today.

New Zealand's total number of cases totalled 451.

Whangārei hospital is housing its second patient with Covid-19. Photo / File

Stuart-Black, who was standing in for Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield who was on a day off, confirmed 50 people had recovered from Covid-19 and 12 others were in hospitals in Wellington, Nelson, Whangārei, Dunedin, Greymouth, Taranaki, Auckland and Waikato.

There have been 83 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand overnight. That brings the total number of cases to 451. 50 people have recovered but 12 people are in hospital.

Of the 12, two were in intensive-care units with one on a ventilator.

Stuart-Black said the average daily test number was 1613 over a seven-day period and that overseas travel and links to confirmed cases continued to be the most significant infection path.

Advertisement

She also encouraged people to stay kind after reports of abuse on social media directed towards people confirmed with Covid-19.

"There's a high level of anxiety in the community and it's just not acceptable to be attacking people who have been caught up in a pandemic," she said.

All of Government Controller John Ombler said he had been largely pleased with New Zealand's efforts during lockdown.

All of Government Controller John Ombler (centre). Photo / File

However, he did strongly condemn those who had reportedly been seen playing touch rugby and frisbee in public areas.

"That's just stupid, don't do it," he said.

Northland's third case, recovering in hospital in isolation as of Thursday, is a New Zealand woman in her 50s who returned home on March 21 after leaving the United Kingdom and flying to Dubai on March 19 on flight Emirates EK38. Her flight from Dubai to Auckland was Emirates EK448.

‌

Northland's two other cases were recovering in isolation at home as of Thursday. Northland's first case of coronavirus was confirmed on March 19 - a man in his 20s who returned home from overseas that week.

The Northlander flew from Paris to Abu Dhabi on Etihad flight EY38, then on to Sydney on flight EY450, and the final leg of his journey to Auckland on Monday was on Virgin Australia flight V0141.

Northland's second case was a woman who had recently returned from Australia. The Northlander, in her 40s, flew from Melbourne to Auckland on flight JQ217 on Sunday, March 15.