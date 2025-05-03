The Far North town was placed under a boil water notice in 2015, after a public health notice declared Kāeo’s water supply temporarily unsafe and advised drinking water should be boiled for two minutes.

Taumata Arowai urged residents to adhere to the notice until Wai Care Environmental Consultants Whangaroa provided safe drinking water.

Having access to clean drinking water has been a constant battle for Kāeo residents. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Taumata Arowai said it spoke to the supply owner earlier this year to inform him that the authority was initiating a Drinking Water Safety Plan review.

Then followed a letter to the owner outlining the expectations for achieving compliance with the Water Services Act 2021 for Kāeo.

“If our expectations are not met, we may take additional action in line with the regulatory approach in our Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement Strategy.”

The authority said in circumstances of significant non-performance or persistent failure to comply with legislative requirements it could require the territorial authority to take action or appoint the territorial authority to take over management and operations of a drinking water supply.

Wai Care director Bryce Aldridge said he and the authority have had positive communications as he works to lift the notice.

He claimed the discussions were the first since the authority went quiet on him six months after its establishment in March 2021.

Aldridge said he was making steps towards lifting the notice, and was open and transparent with his clientele.

He had been discussing a payment plan with a supplier of an “expensive piece of machinery” needed to lift the boil notice.

" ... I am waiting to see what they say.”

However, Aldridge said lifting the long-running boil water notice may not be as simple as upgrading equipment.

He claimed the price of water may rise.

“... Do they really want the boil water notice lifted?”

He said he was now waiting for the authority to get back to him on the safety plan.

Taumata Arowai was scheduled to meet with Aldridge on March 26, however, it indicated Aldridge cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The authority is in the process of rescheduling the meeting.