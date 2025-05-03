Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kāeo water compliance under scrutiny by national regulator Taumata Arowai

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Kāeo's water supplier says he is making progress in lifting a decade long boil notice. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Kāeo's water supplier says he is making progress in lifting a decade long boil notice. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

  • Taumata Arowai is reviewing Kāeo’s compliance with the boil water notice issued in 2015.
  • The regulator outlined expectations to Wai Care Environmental Consultants Whangaroa for lifting the notice.
  • Director Bryce Aldridge is working to lift the notice, citing costs and potential fluoride issues.

Nearly a decade after a boil water notice was issued in Kāeo, national regulator Taumata Arowai, the Water Services Authority, is reviewing the town’s compliance.

The regulator stressed that responsibility to lift the notice sits with the private supply owner.

The supplier, Wai Care Environmental Consultants Whangaroa, says it is taking steps to lift the notice.

The water regulator has outlined expectations to the supplier, including a funded plan and clear communication with residents.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Far North town was placed under a boil water notice in 2015, after a public health notice declared Kāeo’s water supply temporarily unsafe and advised drinking water should be boiled for two minutes.

Taumata Arowai urged residents to adhere to the notice until Wai Care Environmental Consultants Whangaroa provided safe drinking water.

Having access to clean drinking water has been a constant battle for Kāeo residents. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya
Having access to clean drinking water has been a constant battle for Kāeo residents. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Taumata Arowai said it spoke to the supply owner earlier this year to inform him that the authority was initiating a Drinking Water Safety Plan review.

Then followed a letter to the owner outlining the expectations for achieving compliance with the Water Services Act 2021 for Kāeo.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“If our expectations are not met, we may take additional action in line with the regulatory approach in our Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement Strategy.”

The authority said in circumstances of significant non-performance or persistent failure to comply with legislative requirements it could require the territorial authority to take action or appoint the territorial authority to take over management and operations of a drinking water supply.

Wai Care director Bryce Aldridge said he and the authority have had positive communications as he works to lift the notice.

He claimed the discussions were the first since the authority went quiet on him six months after its establishment in March 2021.

Aldridge said he was making steps towards lifting the notice, and was open and transparent with his clientele.

He had been discussing a payment plan with a supplier of an “expensive piece of machinery” needed to lift the boil notice.

" ... I am waiting to see what they say.”

However, Aldridge said lifting the long-running boil water notice may not be as simple as upgrading equipment.

He claimed the price of water may rise.

“... Do they really want the boil water notice lifted?”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said he was now waiting for the authority to get back to him on the safety plan.

Taumata Arowai was scheduled to meet with Aldridge on March 26, however, it indicated Aldridge cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The authority is in the process of rescheduling the meeting.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate