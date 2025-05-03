Police have made two arrests in relation to an aggravated robbery in Kawakawa.

Police have arrested two people in relation to an aggravated robbery in Kawakawa, Northland.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) swarmed the area on Thursday night and cordons were put in place at a property just south of Kawakawa, following reports that two men had arrived armed with firearms.

Police said a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on Friday.

The pair are facing a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, wounding, unlawful possession of ammunition and failing to answer to bail.

They appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Saturday morning.