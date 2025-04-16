The man whose body was found in a vehicle at Kawakawa on Sunday has been named by police.
He was 63-year-old Archibald McKenzie, of Te Tii, Far North.
Emergency services were called to a Station Road carpark near the Caltex petrol station at around 7.45am on Sunday after McKenzie’s body was found inside a vehicle.
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police extended their thoughts to McKenzie’s whānau.
Police initially treated his death as unexplained; however launched a homicide investigation on Monday.