Northland police are looking into the movements of this car as part of their investigation. Photo / NZ police

The man whose body was found in a vehicle at Kawakawa on Sunday has been named by police.

He was 63-year-old Archibald McKenzie, of Te Tii, Far North.

Emergency services were called to a Station Road carpark near the Caltex petrol station at around 7.45am on Sunday after McKenzie’s body was found inside a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police extended their thoughts to McKenzie’s whānau.

Police initially treated his death as unexplained; however launched a homicide investigation on Monday.