

There are no new Northland cases in the 14 new positive Covid-19 cases in New Zealand confirmed today.

Announced by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand now has a total of 53 positive cases in the biggest jump in cases in a single day so far.

The new 14 cases had been found in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Manawatū, Taupō, Wellington, and Nelson. Another 1500 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, Bloomfield said.

Two of the cases have no link to overseas travel, meaning the risk of community transmission cannot be ruled out.

Of the confirmed cases, three people were in hospital and in a stable condition. Of the cases not linked to travel, one was in Auckland and one in Wairarapa.

Neither of the people had travelled overseas, so their relatives and friends' travel was being checked.

One of the people's partners had contact with people who travelled frequently.

Northland has its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Thursday - a 23-year-old who returned home from overseas earlier this week.

The Northlander flew from Paris to Abu Dhabi on Etihad flight EY38, then on to Sydney on flight EY450, and the final leg of his journey to Auckland on Monday was on Virgin Australia flight V0141.