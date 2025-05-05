Robbery arrests

Police have arrested two people in relation to an aggravated robbery at a Kawakawa property on Thursday night. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on Friday and are facing a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, wounding, unlawful possession of ammunition and failing to answer to bail. They will appear in Kaikohe District Court on the charges.

Daycare lockdown

A daycare centre in Kerikeri briefly went into precautionary lockdown on Monday after a self-harm incident at a Kerikeri accommodation site. Police said they were notified at 8.20am of the incident. The centre entered lockdown while police entered the accommodation site. The lockdown was then lifted. Police said there were no ongoing concerns.

Burglary investigation

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them after a restaurant on Cobham Rd in Kerikeri was broken into on Thursday night. The burglary was reported at 7.45am on Friday, with the owners reporting that the pokie machines and till had been broken into. Police said they were working to establish what was taken and inquiries were ongoing. Anyone with information can update online or call police at 105 quoting reference number P062418936.

Missing resident found

Police located an elderly Russell resident on Thursday afternoon who had been reported missing by family members at 4.15pm. A Land Search and Rescue team was sent to Russell, and the resident was located safe and well and returned home at 6.20pm.

Tourism boost

Northland tourism and hospitality businesses can benefit from a funding boost following a Government announcement. Last month, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said regional tourism organisations would have a pool of $2.45 million to pitch to from the Regional Events Promotion Fund. In the first round of funding 132 events were approved, with $2.3m allocated. Applications for the second round are open now, with decisions expected to be made this month. Upston said regions with “big ideas” could reach out straight away. Visit www.mbie.govt.nz for more information.