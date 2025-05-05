Water restrictions over
Recent rain has had one positive on the Far North, all water restrictions have now been lifted.
All remaining water restrictions are now over as Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Ōpononi-Ōmāpere and Ōmanaia-Rāwene return to Level 1 from Level 2 restrictions. Large roadside “Tiaki ngā wai – Save water now" signs will be removed from these towns from today.
The Far North’s other water supplies that service Kerikeri-Waipapa, Kaitāia, Kaikohe-Ngāwhā and Ōkaihau returned to Level 1 last week. Level 1 restrictions ask customers to use water sensibly.
Several weeks of heavy rain in April, including downpours brought by ex-tropical Cyclone Tam, ended the dry spell.