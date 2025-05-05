The Kerikeri Bowling Club celebrated its 75th Jubilee on April 19.

The Kerikeri Bowling Club celebrated its 75th Jubilee on April 19, despite a bout of bad weather. Club spokeswoman Sue Gillard said the event went well even though Cyclone Tam tried to dampen spirits. The jubilee was a wonderful celebration to mark the Kerikeri Bowling Club’s 75-year presence in the community, she said. The event was attended by patron Don Johansen, members and life members and Northland MP Grant McCallum. It included progressive triples games, lunch, raffles and speeches by club president Jenny James and McCallum.

Art exhibition in Hokianga

Hokianga’s Village Arts Gallery is hosting its latest exhibition by well-known Northland painter Herb Foley. The exhibition opens on May 10 at 11am at the Kohukohu community art gallery and features Foley’s vivid forest scenes, which celebrate Northland’s native flora and fauna. The exhibition runs until June 8. The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Visit www.villagearts.co.nz for more information.

Water restrictions

Water restrictions in Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Ōpononi-Ōmāpere and Ōmanaia-Rāwene have returned to level 1. Restrictions dropped to that level last week in Kerikeri-Waipapa, Kaitāia, Kaikohe-Ngāwhā and Ōkaihau. At level 1, people are asked to use water sensibly.