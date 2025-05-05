Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Kerikeri Bowling Club marks 75th jubilee despite Cyclone Tam

3 mins to read

The Kerikeri Bowling Club celebrated its 75th Jubilee on April 19.

The Kerikeri Bowling Club celebrated its 75th Jubilee on April 19, despite a bout of bad weather. Club spokeswoman Sue Gillard said the event went well even though Cyclone Tam tried to dampen spirits. The jubilee was a wonderful celebration to mark the Kerikeri Bowling Club’s 75-year presence in the community, she said. The event was attended by patron Don Johansen, members and life members and Northland MP Grant McCallum. It included progressive triples games, lunch, raffles and speeches by club president Jenny James and McCallum.

Art exhibition in Hokianga

Hokianga’s Village Arts Gallery is hosting its latest exhibition by well-known Northland painter Herb Foley. The exhibition opens on May 10 at 11am at the Kohukohu community art gallery and features Foley’s vivid forest scenes, which celebrate Northland’s native flora and fauna. The exhibition runs until June 8. The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Visit www.villagearts.co.nz for more information.

Water restrictions

Water restrictions in Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Ōpononi-Ōmāpere and Ōmanaia-Rāwene have returned to level 1. Restrictions dropped to that level last week in Kerikeri-Waipapa, Kaitāia, Kaikohe-Ngāwhā and Ōkaihau. At level 1, people are asked to use water sensibly.

Kerikeri lockdown

Kerikeri’s town centre and a daycare centre briefly went into precautionary lockdown on Monday at about 8.20am following a self-harm incident at a nearby accommodation site, understood to be a backpackers. Police say there were no ongoing concerns.

Te Reo champions called for

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission, is calling for nominations for Ngā Tohu Reo Māori 2025 – a celebration of those who are championing the normalisation and revitalisation of te reo Māori. Nominations are open until 11.59 pm on June 29 and can be made via tetaurawhiri.govt.nz.

Water safety review

The public is encouraged to have its say on a review of the Northland Regional Council’s Navigation Safety Bylaw for Northland, which sets the rules for keeping people safe on the water. The proposed changes to the bylaw are: a new requirement to carry two forms of communication on a vessel, requiring lifejackets to be worn in a vessel under 6m when tendering to and from shore, removing a clause relating to areas where wind-powered board sports are prohibited as this is not considered a navigation safety issue, removing a clause preventing swimming or diving around wharves, and more. For further details visit www.nrc.govt.nz/bylawreview. Feedback is open until May 30.

