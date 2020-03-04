Four new cops

Four new police officers will hit the beat in Northland next week, including Constable Donovan Burrows, who grew up in South Africa. On moving to New Zealand Burrows decided to join up as a volunteer firefighter which motivated him to make the move into policing. He was one of 59 new cops who graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College last Thursday. The officers will be spread across the country - Northland four, Counties Manukau one, Waikato 10, Bay of Plenty six, Eastern four, Central five, Wellington 15, Tasman four, Canterbury four, and Southern six.

Summer ice risk

Northland drivers are being urged to take care, with risk of "summer ice" on the roads thanks to a light smattering of rain across the region. NZ Transport Agency Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said after an extended run of warm, dry weather, any rain could result in slippery road surfaces, otherwise known as summer ice. She said even a small amount of rain can make the roads very slippery. In fact, it could be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away. Summer ice is invisible so focusing on prevention could go a long way to keeping safe. Motorists should lower their speed, and adhere to any advisory signs. Slow down a bit and stay alive.

Driver flees

A driver who had tyres on his vehicle spiked during a police pursuit decided to ditch the stolen car and run across paddocks. His bid for freedom was short and a police officer arrested the man near Hukerenui on Tuesday. Senior Sergeant Ian Row said a member of the public reported the vehicle to police after spotting it near Whangārei about 4.10pm. A police check on the car revealed it had been stolen a few hours earlier. The vehicle was spiked on State Highway 1 as it headed north but continued despite two tyres being punctured.

Bridges on visit North

National Party leader Simon Bridges is promising to use his visit to Northland Field Days in Dargaville today to make a significant announcement relating to the water crisis and the rural sector. Bridges will be at the show from 9am and his announcement is expected at 11am.

Rawene sewerage meeting

A public meeting is being held in Rawene this month to discuss the findings of an engineers' report on the town's sewerage system. The hui, which is organised by Te Mauri o Te Wai, will be held at Te Piiti Marae in Omanaia from 10am on Tuesday, March 17.