Residents claim that vehicle dwellers had thronged to the area in recent years. Stock image / 123RF
Residents of a Whangārei harbourside community say increased monitoring by the district council has reduced problems caused by lifestyle vehicle dwellers there but needed to be ongoing.
Onerahi residents claim the once family-friendly foreshore had become an unsafe, undesirable place because Whangārei District Council (WDC) was too “soft” on vehicle dwellers, who had thronged to the area in recent years with escalating bad behaviour.
Residents feared troublemakers, who finally seemed to have been moved on, would return as soon as the council reduced patrols and had done so over recent long weekends when they probably thought enforcement staff were off duty.
Council staff had no power to move the vehicle dwellers on during the day, but had good traction in moving them on at night, the spokeswoman said.
She confirmed council staff met with about 20 of the residents last year and had suggested they fundraise for a CCTV system, which neither police nor the council could afford. The residents had also been advised to form a citizen patrol, which police would support.
However, residents argued it was not up to them to ensure public spaces were safe; everyone had the right to use the area without feeling threatened or intimidated.
