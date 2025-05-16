Spiny rock lobster, better known as crayfish, are a natural predator of kina. Photo / NZME
An “urgent marine crisis” could see crayfish from Northland’s east coast off the menu for at least three years.
Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones is considering banning commercial and recreational fishing of spiny rock lobster, known as crayfish, from the north’s entire east coast.
Consultation is needed before any ban can go ahead, but a precedent has already been set with a three-year closure of spiny rock lobster fishing in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf, which Jones announced earlier this year.
The court ruling earlier this year found the area is plagued by kina barrens, where the urchin populations have exploded due to a lack of predators, decimating kelp forests which are a nursery for other sea species.
Jones said such a community project could be great in Northland, if it could involve young people not in work, alongside hapū or iwi groups.
“We could get these young people in the water, start to learn more about the environment and start to do good.”
Court process dates back to 2022
The High Court decision in February comes after a lengthy legal process dating back to 2022, initiated by Environmental Law Initiative and Northland hapū Te Uri O Hikihiki, Ngāti Hau and Ngāti Kaharau Hapū ki Hokianga.
The groups took then-Fisheries Minister David Parker to task for failing to sustainably manage Northland’s crayfish stock.
A revised plan in March 2023 by then-minister Stuart Nash reduced the total allowable catch by 11% for recreational fishers, from 193 tonnes to 172 tonnes, and 15% for commercial, from 105 tonnes to 89 tonnes.
But the Environmental Law Initiative and Northland hapū again challenged this plan, and were backed by the High Court that the new limit would still not address the issues on the east coast.
Jones, as minister, has since appealed this decision to clarify certain aspects of the decision and the 2023 total allowable catch currently remains in place.
Fisheries NZ started consulting on ways to manage Northland’s spiny rock lobster fishery, to help mitigate kina barrens, late last year, and it considers these measures to be consistent with the latest court ruling.
Consultation is expected to begin around the middle of the year.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.