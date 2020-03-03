

Northlanders will have a chance to see kiwi up close before they are released into the wild later this month.

The Tanekaha and Hukerenui Community Pest Control Groups are holding an evening kiwi release on Monday, March 23.

People can go along to learn more about the uniqueness of kiwi, the work being done to ensure they can thrive once more, and of course – to see wild kiwi up close before they are released into the Tanekaha and Hukerenui community-led predator controlled areas.

Check out https://kiwicoast.org.nz/events/tanekaha-kiwi-release for more details closer to the release date.

Man on charges after pursuit

A man who was allegedly involved in a police pursuit along a Northland beach remains in custody until he appears in Whangārei District Court later this month.

Nicholas Michael Moore, 28, of Warkworth will appear again on March 31 for a sentence indication hearing. He faces charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, reckless driving and failing to stop having been convicted of that charge on at least two occasions. All the charges arise from a police pursuit on February 18. A stolen vehicle was driven more than 150km, including an 18km stint along Baylys each, before the four-wheel drive was dumped and the driver tried to out run a police dog and handler through sand dunes. After 1 hour and 40 minutes the chase was up and a man was tracked down by the police dog near Glinks Gully 24km south of Dargaville.

Community centre AGM

Bay of Islands Community Centre is holding its AGM at 6pm today on the first floor of Paihia Lanes, below Haka Lodge, in Paihia. Anyone who has used the centre, or is keen to use it in future, is invited to attend.

Locked out man causes police call-out

Police who responded to reports of a man breaking into a house in Pukepoto Rd, Kaitaia, recently, found the occupant trying to get in, having somehow become parted from his key. He told police he had not intended to make such a good job of breaking down the door.

Advertisement

Correction

CORRECTION: A photo in Monday's Northern Advocate was incorrectly captioned. The caption said the photo was of a fire at Pataua South believed to have been lit by children playing with matches. In fact the photo was of the damage done by a fire thought to have been started by burning rubbish at 2.15pm and ripped through nearly three hectares at Paparore, 18km northwest of Kaitaia, last Friday.