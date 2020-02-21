

A charity is teaming up with the Salvation Army to fund free eye tests and prescription glasses for Whangārei residents who cannot afford them.

OneSight, the charity partner of OPSM, which is a retailer of eye glasses in New Zealand and Australia, will open a pop-up clinic at The Salvation Army's office on Aubrey St in Whangārei between 8.30am and 3.30pm on March 3.

Throughout the first week of March, clinics will also be held in Kaitaia and various locations around Auckland.

Ready-to-wear glasses will be manufactured and issued at the clinics to those who need them, while more complex glasses will be made in the lab and distributed through Salvation Army centres.

Almost 90 per cent of those who attended OneSight, Salvation Army screening clinics last year needed glasses and nearly half of this group walked out with their new glasses on the day.

For many people attending the clinics, these vision-screening assessments are a first in their lifetime.

"It is a real privilege for Salvation Army team members to see the people we are journeying with who have often put up with poor sight for many years, leave our centres with their new glasses," The Salvation Army north communities ministries director Rhondda

Middleton said.

She said the gift of improved vision provided real benefits — unlocked potential, opened doors to employment, learning, social connections and an improved quality of life.

Bookings are essential and can be made by phoning The Salvation Army on 09 438 8335.