

Northlanders struggling in the heat are due for slight relief as the region's hotter than average temperatures are expected to drop by the middle of the week.

It was the hottest weekend of the year so far - Kerikeri recorded the second highest temperature in the country on Saturday at 33.2C; Kaitaia's high was 28 degrees; and Whangārei reached 29C on Saturday with a high of 30C expected yesterday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said Kaitaia's high was 3C to 4C warmer than the average February temperatures, Kerikeri's temperatures were about 7C hotter than usual, and Whangārei's were 6C above average.

Best said Whangārei's weather was expected to get warmer before it got cooler.

Today's predicted high is 31C and tomorrow's is 32C - the highest February temperature ever recorded at the Whangārei Airport was 31.2C on February 7, 2017.

The official Whangārei temperature is recorded in a shaded box at Whangārei Airport which means the temperature will be much warmer inland.

Best said temperatures were expected to be a bit cooler - about 26C to 27C - by Wednesday.

"From Sunday through to Tuesday - this is the period with the warmest temperatures. On Wednesday through to Thursday temperatures stay around about average for this time of the year."