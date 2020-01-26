A 44-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in central Kaitaia after the car he was driving hit a tree. Emergency services were called to the crash on Bank St just after 6am yesterday. The sole occupant of the car died at the scene. Road closures were in place at Bank St and Puckey Ave, Dominion Rd and Worth St, and Dominion Rd and Redan Rd while the Serious Crash Unit surveyed the scene. It came after a serious crash between two vehicles closed State Highway 1 on Friday about 5.50pm as holidaymakers headed to the Bay of Islands and other holidays spots for Auckland Anniversary weekend. Police closed SH1 at Whakapara, 24km north of Whangarei after a two-car crash near Puhipuhi Rd. Two people sustained critical injuries.

Scrub fire controlled

Volunteer firefighters from Kawakawa and Hikurangi were called to a scrub fire that was threatening a home and called in two helicopters to help put out the blaze. The fire at a property at Motatau, 21km south west of Kawakawa, was reported about 3.15pm yesterday. Thanks to the crews on the ground and the helicopters the fire, which was about 30m from the house, was brought under control.

Lotto winners

Eleven punters each won $25,095 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's live draw but none were Northland winners. Powerball has not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $16 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night. The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 11, 19, 24, 28, 34 with Bonus number 29 and Powerball 9.

Pukenui Forest track closure

The Pukenui Forest loop track managed by the Department of Conservation will be closed from tomorrow until Friday. DoC said the Taraire Ridge Track and also the Amalin Dr car park would also be closed over that time so maintenance work could be carried out. Call the DoC office for more information.

Tree stump blaze extinguished

Firefighters spent nearly two hours extinguishing a fire on an old tree stump in Waipu yesterday. An appliance from Waipu and another from Ruakaka were called to the scene on a vacant section of land on Insley Rd, Waipu about 12.45am yesterday . The cause of the fire is unknown.