The tragedy reignited the Ōkaihau community’s push for urgent traffic calming measures.

Measures for Settlers Way are in the Far North District Council’s (FNDC) 10-year plan but locals say they cannot wait until 2028.

A response, authored by Elizabeth Stacey, FNDC Capital Works and Renewals team lead, said nearly 1720 vehicles - 11% of them heavy trucks - travel along Settlers Way each day, with recorded speeds reaching up to 103km/h.

The Kaikohe Hokianga Community Board weighed up

two options recommended by the response: a permanent or temporary crossing.

The installation of a temporary rubberised raised crossing with associated lighting was recommended and would cost about $195,000.

Alternatively, two permanent raised crossings with associated lighting were suggested. The more expensive option would cost about $580,000.

Stacey said the timeframe for a permanent option would most likely be the next fiscal year.

The board moved to recommend the temporary option for Settlers Way to the Te Koukou Infrastructure Committee, which has financial authority to consider both options.

Board member Jessie McVeagh preferred the temporary option as she believed Ōkaihau needed an immediate solution.

“I support the rubberised option as a temporary measure, as fast as possible,” she said.

“They do make a difference, and I believe they can be used again as they are screwed into the road.”

McVeagh said if they hoped for a permanent solution and if it fell through then Ōkaihau would be left with nothing.

Ōkaihau Community Association chairman Richard Newport said a mix of vehicle, pedestrian and cycle traffic would benefit from the measures.

“My vision is to have a crossing at the school and one in the town end.

“People drive into the town with speeds of anything between 70 and 100km/h and continue through the town. There has to be something done about it.”