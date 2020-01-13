A total fire ban is now in force across Northland.

The total ban officially came into force at 8am on Monday though the region had effectively been under a total ban since last Wednesday, when all existing fire permits were cancelled.

At the time Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said the district was ''ready to burn''.

Since then there had been no let-up as hot, dry and windy conditions continued.

He urged Northlanders to call in any signs of fire.

''If you see smoke in the landscape it's a fire that shouldn't be there and we need to know about it. And if you notice you neighbours are having rubbish fires just go an have a word with them, or call us and we'll have a word. We need to get the message out and keep everyone safe.''

The total fire ban rules, which are spelt out at checkitsalright.nz, made exceptions for some types of cultural fires, but Taylor urged Northlanders to avoid even those because the fire risk was so high.

Anyone who did go ahead with a hāngī or an umu should notify fire authorities so they could check the site and put extra controls in place.

Meanwhile, firefighters returned with a tanker on Monday morning to finish putting out hotspots at the scene of a scrub fire near Herekino in the Far North.

The 40m x 40m blaze was triggered by a car fire about 8pm. Volunteer firefighters from Broadwood and Ahipara responded.