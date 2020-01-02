As part of our look back at the year that was, the Northern Advocate's photographers have put together some of their favourite news images of 2019.

From a royal tour, to kapa haka and accidents to the Town Hall fire, John Stone shares some of his favourite photographs from the past year.

A car versus motorcycle accident at the intersection of Water St and Central Ave, Whangārei, in January.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, hongis the great waka Ngatokimatawhaorua on a Royal visit to Waitangi in November.

A fire at the Whangārei Municipal building on Bank St, also known as the Old Town Hall, in October closed Bank St and destroyed part of the building, including the historic clock tower.

Connor Schofield, left, made a great scary character at the safe trick-or-treating event at Whangārei Intermediate where kids dressed up and knock on themed doors around the school in October.

Phoenix Rising designed by Susan Tisdall and modelled by Christine Glass at the Waipū Museum Art N Tartan event in July.

Rena Kusumi from Kagoshima, Japan in a polyhouse growing young avocado trees at Whangārei's Lynwood Nursery in October.

Farmer Karen Woolley was delighted in September that her cattle will be returning to Whangārei A&P Show after the M.bovis outbreak had prevented any cows from taking part in such events.