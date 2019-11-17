Whangārei man Aaron Maple is becoming increasingly frustrated as unknown vandals keep damaging his business signs costing him more than $1200 so far.

A year ago, Maple started noticing that his business signs across town – from Hikurangi over to Whangārei Heads – are being targeted by vandals.

"We went from doing good things for the community to having 11 signs damaged," Maple said.

Photo / File

The Wash Rite Northland director joined the franchise cleaning business two years ago looking after residential homes as well as commercial buildings, and had been helping out in his community, recently cleaning a moss-covered bus stop on Riverside Dr for free.

Maple has filed a police report though he doesn't know who is behind the vandalism and what their motive is.

"They [the vandals] are going to great lengths to demolish the signs," he said.

Initially, Maple's signs were pulled out of the ground, which led Maple to install more robust structures. It then went on to tagging with the word "toxic" written all over the billboards.

"They are now onto attacking the signs with a sledgehammer," Maple said. "It's getting ridiculous.

He said while he has no concrete indication as to who might be behind the targeted attacks, he believes competing businesses might not "be happy with what we're doing".

"At the same time, I don't think I was stepping on someone's toes."

While the ongoing issue is a nuisance for Maple, he said the community and customers had been "amazingly supportive", and the incidents have enhanced his business.

Maple now offers a $1000 to anyone who can tip him off and reveal the identity of the vandals.

To help Aaron Maple, contact 022 438 8838.