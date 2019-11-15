As many as 5000 revellers are expected to be dancing in the street on November 23 when Kerikeri Rd closes for the town's biggest event of the year.

The annual Kerikeri Street Party, which follows the Kerikeri Half Marathon earlier in the day, will feature moe than 30 food and beverage stalls and a jam-packed entertainment schedule divided into three zones.

Covers band Hands Off will headline the main stage from 6-9pm with an Anzac focus including party favourites from Dave Dobbyn, Crowded House, The Angels and Cold Chisel.

Kerikeri's Street Party, held on the evening after the half marathon, is easily the town's biggest event of the year. Photo / File

The jazz and blues stage will be located in the central zone this year with Northland acts Jam Sandwich and Thelonius Punk, while DJ JXO fires up the eastern end of the street.

Party-goers can also expect local drumming and dance acts, roving performers from Circus Kumarani, Kerikeri Ukulele Club and surprise guest appearances. Inimitable radio announcer Toast Te Kani will MC the evening's entertainment.

Entry to the all-ages event is free with the gates opening at 5pm.

This year's party will benefit Waipapa Rotary Club and Alzheimers Northland by way of gold coin donation on entry and raffles. Party-goers can also support Northland youth charity Mai Lyfe by heading to their stall for a sausage sizzle and hāngī.

■ A few VIP tables and spaces for food stalls are still available. Go to www.kerikeristreetparty.co.nz for details of how to book.