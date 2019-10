Delicious kai, entertainment and warm weather attracted crowds to a market which has become a launching pad for budding entrepreneurs.

The InnoNative Market - which gives whānau an opportunity to showcase their goodies and launch their businesses - was held for the third time at Hihiaua Peninsula on Monday.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone headed along to capture all the colour.

Ngahuia and Judy Panapa on babysitting duties.

Mana O te Hula entertain the crowd.

Lizzie Warahi, Aroha Subritzky and Marie Coward find a spot of shade.

Mana O te Hula Naia Rewi-Rati and Te Konehu Puriri.

The Saucerer aka Henry Peita with his innovative spicy sauces.