

Organisers of Whangārei's InnoNative Market say it is more than just a place to buy and sell goods - it's a launching pad for budding entrepreneurs.

The market, run by He Puna Marama Trust, is being held on Monday at Hihiaua Precinct for the third time.

Raewyn Tipene, chief executive of the trust, said the market gave whānau an opportunity to showcase their goodies and launch their businesses.

"Ultimately it's a place to get out and be seen - for people to mill around and mix and collaborate over things. That's really what's come out of each of the markets each time," she said.

The InnoNative Market is part of the InnoNative Economy - a collective collaboration which is all about creating opportunities for whānau to enter the business world at a level and pace that suits their needs.

"Through co-operation, small whānau businesses can set-up, lift and grow - all within a relatively low risk supportive environment. This we showcase each year at the InnoNative Market. Each year we see more and more whānau join the market with more and more innovative products," she said.

Tipene said the date of the InnoNative Market was significant as it marks the day He Whakaputanga - the Declaration of Independence - was signed by northern chiefs.

"The date symbolises our desire to continually define our independence," she said.

The InnoNative Market will not only showcase businesses and enterprises but there will also be entertainment, kids' activities and of course kai.

"People, small businesses, small ideas getting together and moving their stuff forward in different ways - that's the most exciting part," she said.

To make it accessible to all businesses, Tipene said the cost of having a stall at the market was by koha.

"It's a good way of heralding in summer, showcasing all the people and what they're doing and that's what we enjoy about it."

Monday also marks the re-opening of the InnoNative Pop Up Shop, which stocks items from indigenous small businesses, at Reyburn House Lane.

For more information visit facebook.com/innonativemarket