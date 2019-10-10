A man has died after being ejected from his vehicle on a Northland road.

Police have advised motorist to avoid Puketona Rd, near Haruru Falls, for the next hour or so as Serious Crash Investigators survey the scene following the crash about 9.50am today.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash and diversions have been put in place on SH11 at the intersection with SH10 and at Haruru Falls Road.

The diversions are expected to remain in place for some time.

Senior Sergeant Ian Rowe said it was unclear at this stage why the driver, and sole occupant, had struck a bank causing the van to roll.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and van was on its side partly blocking the east bound lane.

In Whangarei a campervan had struck a powerpole on Anzac Rd about 10.40am.

The driver was not injured but the power company had been notified.

Rowe urged drivers to take car on wet roads.