Dickens Inn general manager Mark Leslie Ellis and event organiser Kevin Salmon practising for the big quiz night with Shaun Wallace. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei quiz fans will have the chance to get their head in the game with one of Britain's most popular quizmasters set to visit in November.

The Chase star Shaun Wallace will be hosting a show night at Dickens Inn on November 14 in conjunction with entertainment company Believe it or Not Quiz Events.

It's the second time the famous Dark Destroyer is paying New Zealand a visit this year, stopping over at Whangārei, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland.

"I had such a wonderful time when I was in New Zealand in February this year, everybody made me feel so warm and so welcome," Wallace said in a video message.

Local quizmasters are excited for the Dark Destroyer to come to Whangārei as they might have a chance to take on Wallace in a one-on-one battle.

Whangārei man Peter Sim started going to pub quizzes 10 years ago together with a group of friends, and they are regulars at the weekly Dickens Inn quiz nights.

He says most of his friends were watching The Chase regularly as it was good to get exposure to a range of new question, and also everyone in his group was very familiar with Wallace.

"I'm more than keen to go along and meet the Dark Destroyer in the flesh.

"If I was at the top of my game, I'd consider taking him on," Sim said.

The Tuesday night quizzes are hosted by Kevin Salmon who will also be organising the big event in November.

Salmon has run over 800 pub and charity quizzes through Believe it or Not over the past 15 years, and has been the Dickens Inn quiz host for the past six years.

"The night will take a couple of hours and takes the form of a video presentation with commentary from Shaun on his life, TV quiz show career and some behind the scenes info about The Chase," Salmon said.

"There will be a question and answer session, where patrons can find out all the things they want to know about him."

Salmon will organise a draw of three or four people who will go head to head with Wallace in a 10-question Chase style quiz.

If anyone beats him, they get a free signed copy of his book, but either way, attendees will have the chance to take a selfie with the Dark Destroyer.

There will be about 70 tickets available for the show night with Wallace with profits going towards Alzheimers Northland.

Salmon, who is the general manager of Alzheimers Northland, says the Dickens Inn owners Graeme and Vicky Cundy were great supporters of the local charity.

The connection between quiz events and the Alzheimer's organisation is indeed fitting, considering puzzles train the cognitive ability of the brain.

"Use it or lose it is a bit of an old wives' tale but I couldn't press enough that doing something for your brain is worthwhile," Salmon said.