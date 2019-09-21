Northland-based NZ First MP Shane Jones says a Far North iwi's objections to a visit by a replica of Cook's Endeavour are misguided and based on ignorance of history.

It was revealed this week that a flotilla of vessels sailing around the North Island as part of the Tuia 250 commemorations - marking 250 years since Captain Cook first visited - has scrubbed Mangonui, in Doubtless Bay, from the programme after objections by Ngāti Kahu.

The iwi's chief executive, Anahera Herbert-Graves, said the three marae with mana whenua in the area didn't want the Endeavour because it was recreating a visit that never happened — Cook sailed past Doubtless Bay — and because the hapū were not consulted.

They also objected to Māori stories being used to promote myths that colonisation was invited, welcomed and beneficial.

Herbert-Graves said she showed the programme to the three marae in the area with mana whenua, and all responded promptly with a "no way Jose".

"Cook never came into Doubtless Bay so we felt it was historically confusing for our students. It's a fiction for him to 're-visit' us."

But Jones labelled the objections ''mock outrage'', saying Tuia 250 was a celebration of navigation, bravery and seamanship, including the role of Cook's Tahitian navigator, Tupaea.

The event also provided putea (money) enabling waka hourua (ocean-going canoes) to take part in the voyage, showcasing Māori navigation prowess.

''The suggestion that the Endeavour is not welcome in Mangonui is coming from a group that has no authority to speak for the northern community. The majority of New Zealanders, of Māori, of Northlanders realise this is part of New Zealand's history,'' Jones said.

''People trying to catastrophise the arrival of the Endeavour are simply mana munching. They need to get off their fictitious high horses.''

Jones said he would talk to Te Aupōuri iwi about the possibility of inviting the flotilla to Houhora Harbour. Cook sailed past the harbour in 1769, giving the mountain Tohoraha its other name, Mt Camel.

Former Māori Affairs Minister Dover Samuels earlier suggested the flotilla drop anchor at the Cavalli Islands, so named after Māori gave Cook a koha (gift) of araara (trevally).

While Cook sailed past Doubtless Bay, his French contemporary De Surville did call into the bay, where he kidnapped the chief Ranginui. Ranginui died on board several months later off the coast of Peru.