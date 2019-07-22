Kiwi training for dogs

Free 10-minute lessons to teach kiwi aversion to dogs is being offered by Pukenui Western Hills Forest Trust. The meeting point is at the duck ponds at Barge Park, Whangārei, and only 30 spots are available on Sunday, August 11 from 9am to 3pm. Please email Ranger Bevan at pukenuiranger@gmail.com if you wish your dog to have aversion training.

Harbour rescue man out of hospital

A 73-year-old man who spent six hours in Whangaroa Harbour after falling from a commercial fishing boat is out of hospital. The man was in a critical condition when winched from the water at Waihi Bay, near Totara North, on Friday by the Northland Rescue Helicopter. He was found by a person who heard his cries for help about 5.40am. He had fallen from the back of his vessel six hours earlier and had been unable to get back on to his boat. He was flown to Whangārei Hospital and discharged on Sunday.

Teen arrested after reports of indecent acts

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to a series of indecent acts in the Kaikohe area. An inquiry began after reports of a male entering properties and performing indecent acts. The arrested teenager has appeared in the Youth Court facing several charges and has been remanded in custody. Police want to thank members of the community who notified them. Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have information about other incidents of a similar nature over the past two weeks.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Bates on 0211915978 or the Kaikohe Police Station on 09 405 2960, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Nearly 300 crashes on parts of highway

Almost 300 crashes with seven deaths occurred between 2009 and 2018 on three sections of Far North state highway where the NZ Transport Agency is proposing to drop the speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h. The agency is calling for feedback on its plans, which could cut speed limits on SH10 between Taipa and Awanui, on SH11 between Puketona and Haruru, and on SH1 between Moerewa and Kawakawa. Last week's story said the number of crashes on those stretches of highway in 2009-18 was 167 with six people killed and 13 seriously injured. The correct figures are 289 crashes, seven deaths and 28 people seriously injured. Incorrect figures were supplied by NZTA.

Bay home in architecture final

A luxury Bay of Islands home is the only Northland finalist in the 2019 NZ Architecture Awards. The Landing - Vineyard House, designed by Cheshire Architects, is a finalist in the housing section of the awards, that will be held in the Queenstown Events Centre on November 9. The 230sq m home is on the 400ha Landing property, with vineyards and several other houses, all designed by Cheshire Architects. It is about 16km northwest of Paihia in the Bay of Islands. It won the housing section of the 2019 Auckland Architecture Awards to earn its place in the final.