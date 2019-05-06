

Work on the construction of 272 carparks on Pohe Island is tracking well.

The $2.5 million project, which is being completed by Clements Contractors, started in January and was initially planned to take four months to complete.

A Whangārei District Council project engineer said progress was slightly behind schedule for several reasons - including preparing the rally track for the International Rally of Whangārei, the availability of sub-contractors and general issues which come up in all contracts and need to be resolved.

So far, all underground services have been completed - electrical ducting, cable and fibre for lighting, CCTV and EV charging, stormwater pipes and manholes.

The kerb and channelling and preparation of four lanes for parking have also been completed.

Contractors are assembling tree and rock pits and doing preparatory earthworks for the walkway/cycle track.

The completion of this work, plus the sealing of the car park, landscaping and installation of lights, CCTV and EV charging stations still need to be done.

The council said there is a big push for the project to be finished before the end of June.

The car park is being built on top of the existing carpark behind the Madhatters Football Club and the Whangarei Rock'n'Roll Club. The clubrooms are remaining where they are.