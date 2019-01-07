Contractors made the most of the days between Christmas and New Year to construct a rail underpass for the Kamo Shared Path in Whangārei.

The concrete underpass, which is still heavily fenced off, has been built behind properties on Fisher Tce in Kamo.

While the first two stages of the path from Rust Ave to Kamo Rd were officially opened in December, work to continue building the rest of the path has continued.

The underpass is part of stage four of the path from Adams Place to Fisher Tce. The stage is planned to be finished around the middle of the year.

Work on the $4.5 million stage three - from Kamo Rd to Jack St - has started and is expected to be finished around May this year.

The design of the future extension from Fisher Tce to Kamo Village is being worked on.

The Kamo Shared Path, which will be 6.5 kilometres long and follow the rail corridor, will link the central city with Kamo when finished.

It is expected to attract over 600 people a day and provide safer access to the students who attend various schools within 500 metres of the path.

The path was funded by the Crown's Urban Cycleways Project, the NZ Transport Agency and the Whangārei District Council.