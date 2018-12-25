A Northland man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Red Cross donation box from a shop counter in Russell.

Senior Constable Mike Gorrie said the theft occurred at the front Four Square on October 31.

The man had bought some items from the store and while the shopkeeper was busy getting his change he allegedly picked up a ''fairly large'' Red Cross donation box and slipped it into his kete.

The box was thought to contain between $200 and $300 intended for the charity.

Advertisement

The incident was captured on CCTV, which eventually led Kawakawa police to a 36-year-old Paihia man.

He was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

He was due in the Kaikohe District Court on February 28.

Gorrie said stealing from a charity such as the Red Cross was especially reprehensible.

''Red Cross is a humanitarian organisation that helps people in need in New Zealand and around the world,'' he said.

New Zealand Red Cross spokeswoman Ellie Van Baaren said it was disappointing to hear of incidents such as the theft of donation boxes.

''We rely on every dollar donated because it allows us to support people in vulnerable situations at home and around the world," she said.