Carrie and Laura Kunicich are grateful for community support, which helped them get to Melbourne for Carrie's specialist treatment. Photo / Denise Piper
NZME is running On The Up– a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Reporter Denise Piper finds out more about Whangārei teenager Carrie Kunicich, who is thriving despite having a rare genetic condition, thanks to a community-funded visit to specialists.
The bubbly and intelligent teen has atypical Friedreich ataxia, a degenerative condition which leaves her with muscle spasms, neurological pain, limited mobility, low iron and vision limited to about 1m with glasses on.
Just three people in New Zealand have atypical Friedreich ataxia, and Carrie’s type is so rare there is only one other family in the world, based in Turkey, which has her strain.