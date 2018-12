TODAY

• How Time Flies, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangarei.

• The Garden That Time Forgot, 5.30pm-6.20pm and 7.30pm-8.20pm, Whangarei Quarry Gardens, 37a Russell Rd, Whangarei.

• Legacy, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Rust, 7.30pm-10pm, Central Hotel, Cnr Victoria and Edward Sts, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Mangapai Hall Summer Markets, 5pm-8pm, Mangapai Hall, Mangapai Rd, Mangapai.

• Crossroads Duo, 7pm-10.30pm, Kamo Club, 7/11 Meldrum St, Kamo, Whangarei.

• Hayley Nichola, 5pm-10pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music with Back in Time, 7pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Paihia Christmas Parade, 5.30pm, Paihia.

TOMORROW

• Whangārei Christmas Festival, gates open 4pm, Northland Events Centre, Whangārei.

• How Time Flies, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangarei.

• The Garden That Time Forgot, 5.30pm-6.20pm and 7.30pm-8.20pm, Whangarei Quarry Gardens, 37a Russell Road, Whangarei.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangarei Town Basin, Whangarei.

• Multicultural Whangarei Christmas Potluck & BBQ, 11.30am-1.30pm, Mander Park, 343 Western Hills Drive, Vinetown, Whangarei.

• Critters 'n Christmas Choral Concert, 2.30pm-4.30pm, Whangarei Anglican, 2b Kamo Rd, Whangarei.

• Mermaid Bait, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangarei.

• Ventura, 8pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Celebration of Stages 1 and 2 of Kamo Shared Path, 10am-1pm, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Avenue, Whangārei.

• Onerahi Santa Parade, activities from 9am and parade from 12.30pm, Onerahi, Whangārei.

• Car Boot Sale, 7am-12pm, Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Paparoa Farmer's Market, 9am-12pm, Paparoa Village Green, State Highway 12, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• The Hangover Sessions Summer 2018 - Live Vinyl DJ, 7pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Transforming Communication - Empowering Parents, 3.15-6.15pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• How Time Flies, 1pm-4pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am-11.30am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Sew Good Make, Mend and Upcycle, 11am-2pm, Eco Solutions, 141a Cameron St, Whangārei.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 6.30pm-9.00pm, Waipu Primary School, 6 Argyle St, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

COMING UP

• Badminton, Monday, December 10, 9am-10.30am, Kensington Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Multicultural Morning Tea, Monday, December 10, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Yoga and Mindfulness for Young People, Monday, December 10, 4pm-5.15pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, December 10, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, December 10, and Tuesday, December 11, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Hatha Yoga with Helen Kerrison, Monday, December 10, 6.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, December 11, 6pm, Glenbervie Primary School, Whangārei.

• Community Christmas Carols, Wednesday, December 12, 6pm, Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Tutus On Tour, Wednesday, December 12, 6.30pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Dirty Word, Wednesday, December 12, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Women's Tennis, Wednesday, December 12, 9.15am, Mairtown Tennis Club, Whangārei.

• Positive Relationship Tools, Wednesday, December 12, 7.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, Whangārei.

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, December 13, 8pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, December 13, 9.30am, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• The Duo Coco, Thursday, December 13, 12am, Rayz On the Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Adult Sketching Class, Thursday, December 13, 10am, Northland Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Helen Kerrison, Thursday, December 13, 5.45pm, Bahai Centre, Whangārei.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz