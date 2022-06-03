Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Aotearoa New Zealand history curriculum: Success depends on delivery in Northland classrooms

8 minutes to read
Justice Hetaraka works with students at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre to deliver localised history syllabus through art. Photo / Tania Whyte

Avina Vidyadharan
By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Histories of New Zealand – a part of the new curriculum changes - has the potential to raise many emotions ... guilt, shame, pain, confusion, and defensiveness, and not just in Northland classrooms.

Tai Tokerau

