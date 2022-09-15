A car with a tomahawk in the windscreen being driven by a police officer towards the Whangārei Police Station following the incident on Otaika Rd. Photo / NZME

A car with a tomahawk in the windscreen being driven by a police officer towards the Whangārei Police Station following the incident on Otaika Rd. Photo / NZME

A number of police cars have been seen in a suburb on the outskirts of downtown Whangārei where a car with a tomahawk on its smashed windscreen was located.

People posted on social media about the incident early on Thursday afternoon, and some believed it was related to an earlier incident in Kahiwi Rd, Raumanga.

One person posted a video showing three police cars with lights and sirens driving past the Otaika shops.

Another police car was also heading in the opposite direction.

A second video posted by the same person showed a Subaru with what appeared to be a tomahawk embedded in the windscreen.

The same car was seen by Advocate staff being driven to the police station on Cameron St by a police officer. A gang bandanna could also be seen attached to the car.

A number of police cars were seen outside the Otaika shops. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Several workers in nearby shops and bystanders present when the Advocate arrived were unsure what had happened but had seen a number of police cars outside.

The Advocate understands a fight broke out between a group of people, some reportedly armed with machetes.

Although traffic was slowed while police were present, traffic again flowed normally on Otaika Rd.

Police have been approached for comment.