Police are still investigating a possible hit and run on the southside of the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / NZME

No comment on possible hit and run

Northland police are continuing to investigate the death of Damon "DJ" Clark, whose body was found in a waterfall on the south side of the Brynderwyn Hills. Clark's family believe his death was the result of a hit and run on September 2. Police did say indications were he had been struck by a vehicle but as the investigation is ongoing are unable to comment further at this stage. Clark, who lived in Kaiwaka, was farewelled at an intimate service in the Bay of Plenty where he grew up.

Free buses to get people onboard

All buses on Whangārei's CityLink and the region's BusLink networks will be free all day on September 22 to mark World Car Free Day. The global event encourages people out of their cars in favour of more sustainable forms of transport: public transport, bike and by foot. Northland Regional Council transport project officer Anita Child says regional council staff will be at Whangarei's Vine St car park from 7.30am-11.30am on the day with small giveaways, demonstrations of e-bikes and bus timetables and information.

Burglary at Caltex

Police are investigating after a burglary at Caltex Oakleigh around 3.15am on Tuesday. No arrests have yet been made and inquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken, police said. Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105 or online, referencing file number 220913/9509.

Yacht contacted

Police received reports a yacht was potentially in distress in the waters along the Whangārei Heads coast on Tuesday around 4.40pm. Police were able to make radio contact with the two passengers, who were safe and waited for the tide to sail back to shore.