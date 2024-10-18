Northlander Lise Strathdee said people are fed up with Air NZ cancelling flights ‘at the eleventh hour’.
New Zealand’s national carrier has come under fire from furious Northland residents fed up with last-minute cancellations.
Lise Strathdee, from Kohukohu in the Hokianga, said her 83-year-old mum Barbara Strathdee flew from Wellington to Auckland on October 11 then drove four hours to Kerikeri after her connecting flight was cancelled.
Strathdee said her mum received an email from Air New Zealand saying her Kerikeri flight was cancelled the night before the scheduled departure.
Air New Zealand offered her a flight on October 12, arriving in the late afternoon, but that meant her mum would have missed the family event she was travelling north for.
“She was so angry, she thought ‘I’m not letting Air New Zealand stop me from going up north’ so without ringing me she organised a rental car which she paid through the nose for.
Air New Zealand regional affairs manager Jason Dawson said flight NZ5276 from Auckland to Kerikeri was cancelled as the aircraft “required engineering attention”.
“Customers were notified of the cancellation at 6.30pm the previous evening and rebooked on to the next available flight.
“Unfortunately in this case, the customer’s rebooking options were limited as they were connecting from Wellington, and with reduced seat availability due to the school holidays, the earliest alternative flight was on October 12.”
This year, Air NZ has cancelled 112 out of 2532 flights to and from Kerikeri, making for a cancellation rate of 4.4%.
Barrier Air chief executive Grant Bacon said the airline is now fulfilling around 70% of its capacity for its route between Auckland and Kerikeri and is “paying its way”.
“There’s a fair amount of robustness we need to see with Kerikeri in terms of making sure the model does work but as the days and months go on we’re seeing that a complementary service in line with the national carrier is actually proving to be great for consumers and has a viable business case as well,” he said.
Jones, who lives in Kerikeri, said he’s had “several” cancelled flights with Air New Zealand, including recently when he was on his way to a press conference at Parliament.
Jones said he often drives to Auckland now because cancellations happen with a “nauseating level of frequency”.
“It has become an awful situation where flights are regularly cancelled from Kerikeri.
“I’m fortunate I’ve got my wife or driver to help but I do feel for the scores of Northlanders who have shared their tales of woe with me.