Whananaki feels like paradise to the Afghan families who fled the Taliban atrocities. Video / Northern Advocate

Fishing has become a favoured hobby of two Afghani families settling into Northland life after a whirlwind escape from the Taliban's atrocities in their home country.

"We catch some small fish. Not too many big fish here. We fish with a net in Afghanistan – a net easy," says Ali Reza Haidari adjusting the line on a fishing rod gifted to the dad of four.

The change is one of many he and his family, as well as the Samadi family, have embraced wholeheartedly since setting foot in New Zealand.

And the new Whananaki locals are ready for more as they endeavour to re-establish a residence, jobs - their lives – since Afghanistan became too dangerous to call home.

The Afghani families are excited to officially be permanent residents able to restart their lives after escaping their home country, which fell to the Taliban last August. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Abdul Aziz Samadi worked as a New Zealand Defence Force chef and ran the best restaurant in his homeland village, whipping up culinary delights for numerous dignitaries over the years.

His dream is to open a restaurant but until then he is open to any work to help get his family on their feet.

The challenges of setting up life here in New Zealand are among the many Samadi has faced since the Taliban took Afghanistan in its grip in August last year.

The father of six – his youngest child less than a year old - went into hiding in the hills but was soon taken hostage by the militant rulers.

Abdul Aziz Samadi, a talented chef, hopes to find work to help his family rebuild their lives in their new home country. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He spent a terrifying four days in their prison before thankfully being released.

"Here is paradise," Samadi said of Whananaki.

Their journey to paradise was made possible thanks to their Defence Force colleagues and friends Lyndsey Meki and Sam Pickford.

Meki, based in Whangārei, said their paths first crossed in the army kitchens when she and Pickford were deployed to the Bamyan Province in the early 2000s.

The bond they formed was strong. Pickford was among the guests at Samadi's wedding, and numerous dinners and choi [green tea] were shared at the home of Haidari's mum, Sakina.

Abdul Aziz Samadi with Sam Pickford the day before Samadi's wedding. Photo / Supplied

"The language barrier was always there but you didn't always have to talk to be understood," Pickford said from his home in Dunedin.

"It's such a feel-good factor to know that while we were over there they were forthcoming to welcome us into their family and now to be able to return that favour and help them and their families restart their life over here is very cool."

The tough task of helping the families escape began on August 15 when Meki started receiving messages from Sakina and her family.

Lyndsey Meki (second from left) during her deployment in Afghanistan in 2010 with one of the families she helped evacuate. Photo / Supplied

"They said the Taliban has taken over, we've fled our homes and we're in Kabul, our lives are in danger and can you please help us," Meki said.

"I just remember it felt like my blood ran cold."

Immediately, she and Pickford were on the phone with each other trying to answer the looming question - what can be done?

"We spent all hours of the night ringing emergency consular assistance over in the Middle East and New Zealand," Meki said.

Any gaps between their day jobs were spent reaching out to politicians and others high up in the Defence Force.

"We were just desperately trying anything and everything."

Within a week they had submitted applications for critical purpose New Zealand visas, which needed to be considered for the emergency evacuation flights.

But a suicide bomb killing hundreds put a stop to emergency evacuation flights and the duo were back to square one.

The scenes at Kabul International Airport when the families first tried to evacuate Afghanistan. Photo / Supplied

"We were saying to them, 'keep your family safe, try to stay inside as much as you can'. It was then the task became a marathon, not a sprint," Meki said.

To make matters worse the families had very little money as a result of the Taliban takeover. They were surviving off rice, bread and occasional small amounts of meat.

Determined to help their friends, Pickford and Meki began to fundraise and soon donors began to reach out.

"We managed to get large amounts of American dollars onto the ground in Kabul with the help of generous New Zealand philanthropist donors and their international partners in both the UK and the Middle East," Meki said.

The money sustained the families for eight months until the last of them escaped in March.

Sakina (left) lovingly described Kiwi Lyndsey Meki as a daughter to her. Photo / Supplied

Sakina described to the Advocate how she had left months before Haidari. Her son told her not to wait for him, urging her to flee the harsh Afghanistan winter and peril without him.

"I [was] very sad," she said. "Sometimes it break my heart."

Despite being out of danger her fear still lingered.

"Ali going to town, I say be careful. Taliban might catch you," Sakina said.

The dangers of the Taliban rule lingered for Haidari family matriarch Sakina, as she worried the militants would catch her son after she was on New Zealand soil. Photo / Michael Cunningham

But four months later she had her son, daughter-in-law and four granddaughters in her arms on New Zealand soil.

In their successful effort, Pickford and Meki were assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Immigration New Zealand, the Department of Internal Affairs (Afghanistan Task Force); other government agencies, donations to their Givealittle page; and "extremely generous" Christian philanthropist donors and wealthy New Zealand businesspeople.

Pickford said the families were thriving in Northland – especially as they had all secured permanent residency.

They'd taken up kayaking and established a herb garden in their new home at the Whananaki Campground, where the owners had "opened their hearts and home" to help the families.

"They just love it, every minute of every day," Pickford said.

"Now they're starting to integrate into the community. The boys go out fishing almost every day, catch a fish, take a photo, then go about fishing again."

Samadi's eldest son enrolled in one of the local high schools, where he received a "heartwarming" welcome and "an amazing amount of support".

The same can be said for the younger children attending a local primary school.

Since landing in New Zealand, the women have learned to ride bicycles and enjoy jaunts around the Whananaki Campground. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Meki and Pickford said principals, teachers and the Ministry of Education had set them up for a future unimaginable in Afghanistan.

Samadi was extremely motivated to find work to ensure his children could keep enjoying the educational opportunities he never had in his homeland.

Haidari was also hopeful for work. He wanted to drive trucks – an echo of the work he did in the army in Afghanistan.

"They worry about having enough food to feed their families and to be able to afford to get by and they never want to take advantage of anybody," Pickford said.

"They don't want to take, take, take – they want to give back to the community [...] they want to get out there and do their bit."

To achieve that the fathers are hoping people in the region may reach out to help with driver training and licensing, and housing for themselves and their families.

"They're really wanting to be involved in the community but it's about making those pathways," Meki said.

The children are revelling in their Whananaki lifestyle, which included swimming for the first time in their lives under careful supervision at a local pool. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kamo High School had put its hand up to help the families. They raised enough money to fund intensive swimming lessons during the July school holidays.

It was a welcome gesture as the Afghan kids, who'd never swum before, had dived into Northland's love of the water.

Anyone else able to help with employment, driver licensing, rental properties – or other opportunities along those lines – is encouraged to email Meki and Pickford at helpingafghanswhohelpedkiwis@gmail.com.