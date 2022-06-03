Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Afghan families who fled Taliban call on Northlanders for help

8 minutes to read
Whananaki feels like paradise to the Afghan families who fled the Taliban atrocities. Video / Northern Advocate

Whananaki feels like paradise to the Afghan families who fled the Taliban atrocities. Video / Northern Advocate

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Fishing has become a favoured hobby of two Afghani families settling into Northland life after a whirlwind escape from the Taliban's atrocities in their home country.

"We catch some small fish. Not too many big

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei